New Century Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

New Century Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,470,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,517,000 after purchasing an additional 984,949 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,129,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,916,000 after purchasing an additional 120,975 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,849,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,827,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,192 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1546 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

