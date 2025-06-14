Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) COO Sells $472,312.76 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 15,506 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $472,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,176.98. The trade was a 17.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eben Tessari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Eben Tessari sold 45,042 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,374,231.42.

On Monday, June 9th, Eben Tessari sold 10,319 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $313,491.22.

On Monday, May 19th, Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $316,920.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $245,760.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1%

KNSA stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

