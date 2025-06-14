Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Kelly Financial Group LLC

Kelly Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $224.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

