iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Kelly Financial Group LLC

Kelly Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $208.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.