Short Interest in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Decreases By 60.0%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Montana Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ AIRJW opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Montana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

