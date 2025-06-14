Short Interest in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Decreases By 60.0%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Montana Technologies Trading Up 1.7%
NASDAQ AIRJW opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Montana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.17.
About Montana Technologies
