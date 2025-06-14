2,153 Shares in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 564.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Down 2.5%

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $179.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $136.84 and a 52-week high of $206.00.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.