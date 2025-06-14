1,335 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.0%
CIBR stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
