Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 1,241 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $237.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.78.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $217.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

