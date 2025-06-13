Sound Stewardship LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sound Stewardship LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.6% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,848,000 after buying an additional 765,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,338 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,139,000 after buying an additional 151,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,256,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 133,707 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $72.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

