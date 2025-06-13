L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $398,507,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after acquiring an additional 522,861 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18,295.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,424,000 after purchasing an additional 510,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,691,000 after purchasing an additional 289,514 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of LHX opened at $250.22 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

