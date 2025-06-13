Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New $7.81 Million Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 206,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 1.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,168,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,666 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

