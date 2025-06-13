iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.