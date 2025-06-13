The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $689,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,320. The trade was a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

