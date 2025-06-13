Opinicus Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

