14,978 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $554.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.