ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $77.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

