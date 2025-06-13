PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Down 60.6% in May

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the May 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

