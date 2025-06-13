PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Down 60.6% in May

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the May 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- SoFi Stock’s Next Test: Can It Justify Its Premium Valuation?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Two Levels Smart Money Is Watching
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.