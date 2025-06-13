Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – June 12th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and PowerUp Acquisition are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or support the infrastructure, hardware, software and content for immersive virtual worlds where users can interact, work and play. They typically include firms specializing in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets, 3D graphics engines, blockchain-based digital assets and online social platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of interconnected digital spaces often referred to as the “metaverse.” These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.19. 99,711,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,678,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.91. The stock had a trading volume of 963,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.61. 364,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,956. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.60.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SKM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWUP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 1,215,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. PowerUp Acquisition has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.80.

