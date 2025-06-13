Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (6.30) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ground Rents Income Fund had a negative net margin of 413.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%.
Ground Rents Income Fund Stock Performance
Ground Rents Income Fund stock opened at GBX 26.75 ($0.36) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.44. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 19.40 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 35 ($0.48). The company has a market capitalization of £24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.38.
About Ground Rents Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ground Rents Income Fund
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Two Levels Smart Money Is Watching
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Gold and Commodities: Is the Bull Case Gaining Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.