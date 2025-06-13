Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (6.30) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ground Rents Income Fund had a negative net margin of 413.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%.

Ground Rents Income Fund Stock Performance

Ground Rents Income Fund stock opened at GBX 26.75 ($0.36) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.44. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 19.40 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 35 ($0.48). The company has a market capitalization of £24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.38.

About Ground Rents Income Fund

The Company has been established to provide secure long-term performance through investment in long dated UK ground rents, which have historically had little correlation to traditional property asset classes and have seen their value remain consistent regardless of the underlying state of the economy.

