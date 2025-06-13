Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $77.41 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

