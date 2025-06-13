Kerrii B. Anderson Sells 500 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,160. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LH opened at $261.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $192.38 and a fifty-two week high of $262.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

