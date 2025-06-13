Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Holdings Boosted by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF accounts for 2.7% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.69. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.