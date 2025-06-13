Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of BILL worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

BILL stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4,399.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $404,735.60. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

