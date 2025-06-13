SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,035 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.7% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,554,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,090,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,968 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,665,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 639,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,550,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,061,000 after acquiring an additional 610,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

