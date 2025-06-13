Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,046 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,903 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.42.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
