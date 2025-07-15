JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE JPM opened at $288.60 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.71 and a 200-day moving average of $256.81. The firm has a market cap of $802.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.