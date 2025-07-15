Grange Capital LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Grange Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust accounts for approximately 5.8% of Grange Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grange Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 624,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 935.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 186,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 168,903 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 202.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.