Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $164.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

