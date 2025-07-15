Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $268.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $220.96 and a one year high of $274.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.49.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.