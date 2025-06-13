Tobam Grows Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Tobam raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 212.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,078 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,049,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Snap by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569,522 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,848,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,713,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

Snap Stock Down 3.0%

SNAP stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $185,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 483,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,528.40. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $8,030,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,517,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,773,983.24. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,611,593 shares of company stock worth $13,346,752. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

