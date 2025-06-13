Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 58,007 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

