Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Director John Paulson Buys 1,005,376 Shares of Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Director John Paulson purchased 1,005,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $5,499,406.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,227,643 shares in the company, valued at $159,875,207.21. This represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 11th, John Paulson acquired 1,029,098 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $5,392,473.52.

On Tuesday, June 10th, John Paulson acquired 754,134 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $3,808,376.70.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $5.54 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,770,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4,134.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 673,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

