Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.67

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.6695 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 13.3% increase from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47.

Chunghwa Telecom has a payout ratio of 94.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE CHT opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Stories

