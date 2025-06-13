HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI.A) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.12

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a 9.1% increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11.

HEICO Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HEI.A stock opened at $237.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.09. HEICO has a twelve month low of $171.42 and a twelve month high of $239.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.23.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About HEICO

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total value of $172,361.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,924.14. The trade was a 62.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total value of $106,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $448,650. This represents a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,056 shares of company stock valued at $22,699,941 in the last ninety days. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

