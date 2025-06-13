HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI.A) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.12

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a 9.1% increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11.
HEICO Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of HEI.A stock opened at $237.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.09. HEICO has a twelve month low of $171.42 and a twelve month high of $239.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.23.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
