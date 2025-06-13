Timothy James Carstens Sells 210,612 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Senior Officer Timothy James Carstens sold 210,612 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total value of C$1,572,534.50.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

TSE EFR opened at C$7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.54. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.44.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.