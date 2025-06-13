Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after purchasing an additional 138,751 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 20.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.