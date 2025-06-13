66,851 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

