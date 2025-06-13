15,527 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 401,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,132,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AMLP opened at $49.24 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

