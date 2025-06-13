Tobam Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tobam lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

