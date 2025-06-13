Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 82,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:NFG opened at $84.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.60 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.