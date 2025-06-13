Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Position Boosted by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,116 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF makes up 4.3% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 1.28% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

BATS JBBB opened at $48.32 on Friday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

