Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark raised Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.50 price target on Western Copper and Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.00.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 3.5%

About Western Copper and Gold

WRN opened at C$1.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.54. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 25.74. The firm has a market cap of C$345.36 million, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

