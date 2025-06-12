Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark raised Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.50 price target on Western Copper and Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 3.5%
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.
