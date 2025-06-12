Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,293,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,836,000 after buying an additional 174,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,644,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,041,000 after acquiring an additional 356,798 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,672,000 after buying an additional 899,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,214,000 after acquiring an additional 150,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $189.32 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.20 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

