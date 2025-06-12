May Barnhard Investments LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

May Barnhard Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. May Barnhard Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,429,000 after buying an additional 86,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 98,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 628,381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of IJS opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

