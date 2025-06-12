Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,129,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $615,566,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46,802.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,283,000 after purchasing an additional 725,904 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,730,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $119,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSS opened at $346.53 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

