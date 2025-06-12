AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in AutoZone by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,655.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,792.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,689.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,499.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $36.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This trade represents a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,262 shares of company stock valued at $45,194,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

