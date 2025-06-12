Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $295,665,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TXN opened at $199.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.