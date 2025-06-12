Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) to Hold

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 0.4%

TLSNY stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.0996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

