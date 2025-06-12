Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $59.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.