Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 9,393 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $695,716,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after acquiring an additional 886,266 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,989,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,491 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $719.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $694.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.15.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

